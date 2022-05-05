Activision claims World War II setting led to Call of Duty: Vanguard's disappointing sales

HQ

Recently, we reported on the news that Call of Duty had lost a third of its players over the last year. The massive haemorrhage of its player base has seen the franchise dip from 150 million players to 100 million, and as for what has caused this, Activision has put a lump of the blame on the disappointing sales of Call of Duty: Vanguard, a game which in the publisher's own words "didn't resonate" with the community.

Stated in the annual investor report, Activision said, "While Call of Duty remains one of the most successful entertainment franchises of all time, our 2021 premium release didn't meet our expectations, we believe primarily due to our own execution. The game's World War II setting didn't resonate with some of our community and we didn't deliver as much innovation in the premium game as we would have liked."

To build on this, Activision went a step further and spoke about what it is doing to fix these problems.

"We are certainly addressing both of these issues with the 2022 launch. Development on the 2022 premium and Warzone experiences is being led by Activision's renowned Infinity Ward studio."

We're expecting to hear more about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II soon, as the game is planning to release later this year.