Activision CEO gave out his phone number to all employees

So what do you do if you work at a company and have serious concerns regarding your health care and the coronavirus? The answer varies depending on where you work, of course, and hopefully, there is help you can get. But we can tell you what employees at Activision Blizzard can do - call the CEO Bobby Kotick.

In a previously almost unheard-of move, he has now shared his personal phone number to 10 000 of the employees - which is basically everyone. In an interview with CNBC, he says:

"About a month ago, we sent out an email from my email address with my phone number and we encouraged every single employee that has a concern that relates to their health care to just contact me directly."

So far, only "a few hundred" has reached out to Kotick, but it is, of course, a great move to show that the company take this very seriously. Activision Blizzard has also stepped up their game to make sure everyone is covered by health care and also boosted this extra in countries with national health care programs (which is like all countries except the US) by using private doctors. Kotick ends by stating:

"But we're definitely feeling from our employees that the extra investment, the extra attention, is appreciated."