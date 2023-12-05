Activision cancels the Warzone game mode DMZ, mode will not leave beta

HQ

Call of Duty: Warzone DMZ has been in beta since the release of Warzone 2.0 at the end of November last year and has, as we all know, worked a bit like a mini-Tarkov with its open but objective-based approach. Many players have been hooked on DMZ and asked Activision when the game mode will be rolled out of beta, updated and expanded, which we now know will never happen. As of Wednesday, DMZ will not be updated any more and it will have nothing to do with the new season or Modern Warfare III.

Activision specifically states:

"Beginning with next week's launch of Season 1, DMZ Beta players can continue the mode via the Call of Duty: Warzone section of COD HQ. The DMZ Beta will remain fully playable across all current DMZ content, including Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, the Koschei Complex, Building 21, Vondel, as well as all DMZ missions. The mode will not be available or interact directly within Modern Warfare III or Call of Duty: Warzone which means that progression and any new Modern Warfare III or Warzone content, including Battle Pass or store bundles, will not sync or carry back into this DMZ mode. Also, DMZ progress will not apply to new Battle Passes beginning with Season 1."

Sad, we at Gamereactor think. What do you think?