Activision boss seems to imply a return of Guitar Hero

15 years ago, there was nothing hotter in the world of video games than "playing" rock anthems with a plastic guitar. Guitar Hero was enormous and spawned Rock Band, which also got an equally big audience.

Unfortunately Activision and Harmonix flew too close to the sun and milked the concept so aggressively that it died pretty much from one year to the next. Since then, the genre has been pretty much dead besides a quick attempt to revive the it in 2015 with Guitar Hero Live and Rock Band 4, but none of them were commercially successful.

Fortunately, it seems like we might get to play rockstars again in a not too distant future. During a recent interview (via Windows Central) with the Activision Blizzard boss Bobby Kotick, he all but revealed that Guitar Hero will make another comeback as soon as they have access to Microsoft's wallet after the acquisition:

"The re-emergence of Guitar Hero and other things would not be possible without the different types of resources. And so, you know, just the endless possibilities for the future that are just incredibly exciting."

While it's certainly not a confirmation, it does sound like Guitar Hero is about to get a new chance as soon as Microsoft has acquired Activision Blizzard, which is expected to happen this week.

What would it take to make you get a a plastic guitar to play rock music on your TV again?