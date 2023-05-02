Activision Blizzard's monthly active users returns to normal after big final quarter of 2022

HQ

As part of its Q1 2023 financial report, Activision Blizzard has given us an insight into the player counts of its respective games. Following a very impressive final quarter of 2022, the massive game company has now posted monthly active user numbers more akin to what it is used to.

As shown in the report, the MAU between January 1 and March 31 shows that Activision games have dropped from 111 million to 98 million, and that Blizzard games have almost folded in two, from 45 million to 27 million. King's games are actually up from 233 million to 243 million.

In terms of what has driven this change, a drop off of players is expected, as the end of 2022 saw Activision releasing both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, while Blizzard launched Overwatch 2, with these three games all coming out of the gate and drawing massive player numbers.