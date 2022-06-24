Activision Blizzard's board gives Bobby Kotick another year

A number of key investors had called for Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick to resign from the board in the wake of the myriad of ongoing investigations and personal allegations against his person.
But like a cat with nine lives, WCCFTech can now report that investors have voted to give Bobby Kotick another year on Activision Blizzard's board. This took place at the annual investor meeting.
However, it should be noted that the company also adopted the infamous New York Report, an initiative to ensure that the company will be more transparent about what it handles in the future:
This comes after Activision Blizzard's own internal investigation "cleared" them of all allegations, but it seems that the owners didn't really believe their own version.