Activision Blizzard under fire for alleged use of AI art in new Diablo x Hearthstone collab

Activision Blizzard has been accused of using AI-generated art to promote its upcoming collaboration between mobile title Diablo Immortal and Hearthstone. The Heroes of the Hearth event runs from the 30th of July to the 27th of August, and sees powerful Hearthstone cards make their way to Sanctuary.

Also, if you take part in the event you get an additional card back in Hearthstone. The event itself isn't that controversial, but the art it uses certainly is. A while back, Redditor lpyreable posted an image with signs pointing to it being AI-generated.

This post has garnered a lot of attention in the days since it first made its way online, and now a lot of fans are choosing to stop purchasing items in either game, or are choosing to spend their money on creators that don't use generative AI.

Activision Blizzard is still yet to respond to the allegations, but it's unlikely every user is going to care. The thing about generative AI and AI "art" is that as it becomes more commonplace and trickier to spot, it'll be ignored and accepted by most, and it could become the new norm to save money spent on real artists for big companies like Activision Blizzard.