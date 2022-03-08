Activision Blizzard supports the Ukrainian people

HQ

CD Projekt Red, EA, Embracer Group, Microsoft, People Can Fly, Remedy Entertainment, Techland, The Pokémon Company, Ubisoft and Unity are amongst the video game companies that have struck down on Russia hardest after the attack on the neighbouring country of Ukraine by both providing actual help and imposing restrictions.

Now yet another giant has decided to do their best to put the pressure on the Putin regime, and this time it's Activision Blizzard. They have shared a statement, and write:

"Today, we are announcing that Activision Blizzard will be suspending new sales of and in our games in Russia while this conflict continues. We will continue to look at ways to support the Ukrainian people. I want to reassure you that the safety of our employees is our leadership team's top priority. We are doing everything possible to assist employees, and their families, who are being directly affected by this tragedy."

But it's not only about sanctions, as they are also raising money to the cause and helping out in other ways, especially in Poland:

"The company is matching employee donations 2:1 to organizations providing immediate relief in the region. Together we have raised over $300,000 in this effort. Next week we plan to add additional charities to choose from for consideration and also will raise the company matching limit from $1,000 to $10,000.

I'd also like to applaud the tremendous contributions from our colleagues in Poland, where people have volunteered their time to assist Ukrainian refugees and others in need. We continue to work with them to find ways we can further assist this effort. We stand with the Ukrainian people and will provide updates on any new actions we take as this crisis continues to unfold."