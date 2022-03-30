Cookies

news

Activision Blizzard sexual harassment lawsuit has been settled for $18 million

This is but one of many lawsuits that the company faces.

HQ

In a new report by The Washington Post, it has been revealed that one of the many lawsuits that Activision Blizzard faces is set to be settled. This one in particular revolves around the sexual harassment and discrimination claims against the games company, claims that were taken to court by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

As the report states, the U.S. District Judge Dale Fischer is set to approve an $18 million settlement that aims to compensate claimants and also work to improve the policies and practices of Activision Blizzard to ensure these issues do not arise again in the future.

Speaking about the settlement in a separate press release, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick said, "We are gratified that the federal court that reviewed our settlement with the EEOC is finding that it is 'fair, reasonable and adequate and advance(s) the public interest.' The Court's approval is a vital step in our journey to ensuring that everyone at Activision Blizzard always feels safe, heard and empowered."

It should be noted that this is just one of the many lawsuits that Activision Blizzard faces, and that we're yet to hear of a resolution of the claim put forth by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH), who are also looking for repercussions for workplace misconduct.

