Activision Blizzard reaffirms that the merger with Microsoft is "pro-competitive"

Activision Blizzard has published its Q1 2023 financial report, where it shared a ton of information about how its games are performing. But the report also once again served as an opportunity for the massive games company to reaffirm its stance on the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard merger, which was shockingly blocked by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority last week.

In the report, Activision Blizzard stated: "Activision Blizzard considers that the CMA's decision is disproportionate, irrational and inconsistent with the evidence. Microsoft has announced its decision to appeal the CMA's ruling, and Activision Blizzard intends to fully support Microsoft's efforts on this appeal. Activision Blizzard continues to believe that the deal is pro-competitive, will bring Activision Blizzard content to more gamers, and will result in substantial benefits to consumers and developers in the UK and globally."

We're still awaiting official rulings from the US and EU trade bodies in regard to the $68.7 billion merger. While we do wait for those final reports, what are your stances on the deal? Do you think this is a "pro-competitive" deal for the games industry?