Activision Blizzard purchase approved by Brazil

HQ

Another major market has now approved Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard, more specifically Brazil. This approval has attracted particular attention as a result of a minor war of words between Microsoft and Sony over the implications of the deal going through.

Brazil's competition authority Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica (CADE) writes in their statement that Microsoft can acquire Activision Blizzard "without restrictions". Tom Warren, editor at The Verge, tweets that Brazil considers this deal to be good for the consumers and "not the defence of the particular interests of specific competitors".

Brazil is the second major market after Saudi did the same thing in August. The EU is expected to deliver a statement on November, and UK on March 1.

Thanks Pure Xbox