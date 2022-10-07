Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Activision Blizzard purchase approved by Brazil

This comes after Saudi Arabia also approved the deal recently.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Another major market has now approved Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard, more specifically Brazil. This approval has attracted particular attention as a result of a minor war of words between Microsoft and Sony over the implications of the deal going through.

Brazil's competition authority Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica (CADE) writes in their statement that Microsoft can acquire Activision Blizzard "without restrictions". Tom Warren, editor at The Verge, tweets that Brazil considers this deal to be good for the consumers and "not the defence of the particular interests of specific competitors".

Brazil is the second major market after Saudi did the same thing in August. The EU is expected to deliver a statement on November, and UK on March 1.

Activision Blizzard purchase approved by Brazil

Thanks Pure Xbox



Loading next content