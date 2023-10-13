Activision Blizzard King officially joins Xbox Game Studios

HQ

Earlier today, Ben shared that the CMA had approved Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard King, and it's safe to say Phil Spencer and crew took advantage of this extremely fast.

Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming and the head of Xbox, confirms that the deal with Activision Blizzard King has been completed, which means the giant publisher who owns franchises like Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, Candy Crush, Diablo, Doom, Guitar Hero, Overwatch, StarCraft and World of Warcraft has officially joined Xbox Game Studios.

While not going into specifics, he also reiterates they've started working on bringing a looooot of games from Activision Blizzard King catalogue to Game Pass and cloud streaming, but more information about this will be shared at a later date. We can now settle with knowing that one of the biggest news topics and console war debates has been settled, as Activision Blizzard King has become a part of the Xbox family. You can get an indication of what this entails in the trailer and image below.