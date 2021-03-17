You're watching Advertisements

It has sadly emerged that Activision Blizzard has released 50 of its employees within its live events and esports sectors. The motivating factor behind this decision was that the company had to adapt and make changes in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, a spokesperson from Activision Blizzard said: "Players are increasingly choosing to connect with our games digitally. Everything we do is through the lens of our players, and over the past year, we have been exploring how we might best serve their needs."

"The esports team, much like traditional sports, entertainment, and broadcasting industries, has had to adapt its business due to the impact the pandemic has had on live events. We retained a vast majority of the team throughout a complex year and these changes were not made lightly, particularly in the current environment. We are taking extensive steps to ease the transition for all affected employees."

Those impacted within the US, according to Bloomberg, are said to receive 90 days severance and a years worth of continuing health benefits. We wish the best for all of those who have sadly lost their jobs during this difficult time.