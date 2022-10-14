Activision Blizzard has been hit by yet another sexual harassment lawsuit

HQ

Activision Blizzard has been the focus of yet another sexual harassment lawsuit. As reported on by the Daily Mail, it's said that the lawsuit comes from a female employee who alleges that a manager at the company groped, harassed, and discriminated against her, before also threatening to release revenge porn following rejected advances.

While the identity of the claimant will remain unknown, the lawsuit does specifically state that this Jane Doe is seeking damages against not just Activision Blizzard itself, but also the former manager, Miguel Vega, who was fired from the company following these allegations being reported.

In the report, it's noted that Doe had sent "compromising photos" of herself to Vega around when they first met, as part of a dubbed "virtual friendship". This came to an end in 2011 when Doe met her future husband. Since then, Doe has alleged that Vega groped and attempted to kiss her, and that each time his advances were shut down, he'd state, "One day you'll give in," or something similar. There were also reports of intent to cause emotional distress, including insulting and belittling ideas Doe put forward, and of course the threat of revenge porn using the aforementioned photos.

This of course also comes at a time when Activision Blizzard is still facing tons of heat from former and still ongoing lawsuits, many of which target the company's "frat boy atmosphere". Doe's lawsuit also targets this as well, and even includes the demand to remove CEO Bobby Kotick from the company.