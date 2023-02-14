Activision Blizzard CEO may remain if Microsoft deal falls through

HQ

Activision Blizzard CEO, Bobby Kotick recently appeared on Fox Business' Network show to discuss topics including the merger. He said that Activision Blizzard sees the CMA as the "only real potential roadblock" in Microsoft's acquisition of the company.

Kotick kept true to his stance that the regulatory bodies do not understand the gaming industry, saying theories that the Call of Duty franchise would become exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem were "not a fair concern at all".

He said: "Sony is not on the phone to us - in fact they're not returning our phone calls."

"I don't know that we're as valuable as maybe they've represented to the regulators that we are."

Analysts expect, despite the CMA's opposition, that the merger is close to approval, but in the unlikely event that it does fall through, Kotick made it clear that he will probably continue as CEO of the massive games publisher.