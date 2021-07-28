Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has finally issued a statement on the allegations against the company

A few days ago, we reported on the allegations against Activision Blizzard, allegations that were found by the State of California to show that the company displayed a "frat-boy culture", discriminating against its female employees and marginalised groups.

Since the company's leadership have been slow to issue statements and acknowledge these allegations, Activision Blizzard employees are set to stage a walkout between 10am-2pm PT today - and with this protest in mind, the CEO of the company, Bobby Kotick has finally issued a statement.

Regarded as "A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees", the statement mentions that the initial response from the company was "tone deaf", with Kotick even saying, "I am saying sorry that we did not provide the right empathy and understanding." The letter even touches on a series of actions that Activision Blizzard will be taking immediately, including a review of its policies and procedures to ensure it promotes an inclusive work environment.

Kotick's letter also gave a direct list of actions that the company is taking, which includes; employee support to investigate every claim; listening sessions to inspire and improve the culture of the company; personnel changes to terminate any leaders in the company that have impeded its integrity; hiring practices to ensure that it has a diverse slate of candidates in all positions; and in-game changes that will remove any in-game content deemed inappropriate.

The letter signs off by stating that the employees of Activision Blizzard have Kotick's "unwavering commitment" to improve the company, as it aspires to "be the most inspiring, inclusive entertainment company in the world."

With the walkout still scheduled for later today, Blizzard has also stated that it will be offering its employees paid time to anyone who participates, as Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reports on Twitter.