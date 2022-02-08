Activision Blizzard brought in $5.1 billion on DLC and microtransactions in 2021

HQ

Even though Microsoft declared their intentions of buying Activision Blizzard three weeks ago, the deal isn't expected to be finalised until next summer. In the meantime, they'll continue to operate as a separate company, and as such they recently delivered their financial report for the period October - December and the full calendar year of 2021.

And as you might have expected, they make a lot of money, but the number that might have stood out the most was the fact that Activision Blizzard made a record $5.1 billion by selling DLC, subscriptions and microtransactions during 2021. As a whole, Activision Blizzard had a net revenue of $8.8 billion, which means they make way more money from DLC, subscriptions and microtransactions than selling actual video games.

It was also confirmed that Call of Duty: Vanguard has underperformed, which is in line with plenty of reports since the release back in November.

Thanks OnMSFT.com