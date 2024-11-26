Activision Blizzard: Black Ops 6 is "the biggest Call of Duty ever"

HQ

Already when Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was released, the official social media account of the series revealed that the premiere was extremely successful, setting records in all the main parameters. Now it's been a month since then, and apparently Activision Blizzard thought it was time to update us on how the game is faring.

They now announce via the series' official Threads account that Black Ops 6 is "the biggest Call of Duty ever". And not just by one metric, but the game has had the most players, the most hours played and the most matches in its first month.

This will be celebrated with a so-called 2XP Weekend, which starts tomorrow (November 27), when they also have some other surprises in store. Take the opportunity to climb extra fast in level, and if you have not started yet, now is a good time to do so. Also, don't forget that Black Ops 6 is included with your Game Pass subscription.