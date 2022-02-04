Activision basically confirms Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

It's been a very well-known open secret that this year's Call of Duty will be a sequel to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and the fact that we still need to wait a bit longer for the unveiling doesn't stop Activision from basically confirming the rumours.

Because Activision Blizzard has published its latest fiscal report today, and it includes the following paragraph about this year's CoD:

"Development on this year's premium and Warzone experiences is being led by Activision's renowned Infinity Ward studio. The team is working on the most ambitious plan in franchise history, with industry-leading innovation and a broadly appealing franchise setting."

Infinity Ward's most beloved/appealing franchise is obviously Modern Warfare, and this is kind of backed up by the developers teasing it with the following message on Twitter:

"A new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon.

Stay frosty."

Maybe I'm just reading too much into it because we basically now what it is, but this sure seems like a reference to Derek "Frost" Westbrook from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Either way, look forward to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's real unveiling in what I suspect will be April or May.