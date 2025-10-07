Activision bans Black Ops 7 cheaters within 30 minutes

HQ

As reported yesterday, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta didn't get off to the smoothest start, having been overrun by cheaters within hours of launch. However, Activision now says it managed to ban most of these individuals within just 30 minutes of them logging in. According to the company, 97% of all detected cheaters are instantly removed from the system — and fewer than 1% even make it into a single match before being kicked out.

Activision's main weapon in this fight is called Ricochet — the publisher's in-house anti-cheat system that's been recently upgraded with automated checks, TPM 2.0 verification, and other security measures designed to identify and remove unauthorized activity at lightning speed.

In addition, Activision claims to have shut down more than 40 organizations that develop, sell, or distribute cheat software. These efforts, the company says, will intensify leading up to the full launch of Black Ops 7.

Are you playing Black Ops 7 — and have you noticed any cheaters yourself?