Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Activision backtracked on new Warzone map, gamers outraged

The new Resurgence map will now be coming next week.

HQ

Yesterday evening, it was finally time for Activision (Raven Software + Infinity Ward) to roll out Season 5: Reloaded in Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 and the biggest draw of this update was undoubtedly the new Resurgence map "Fort" that was announced a couple of weeks ago as one of the new features that would be released on August 30.

But no new map appeared at launch yesterday and it didn't appear at later in the day, either. Just like the new operator skin based on Lara Croft, "Fort" is still absent and now Activision has changed its mind, calling it a "clarification".

This has sent thousands of Warzone fans into a frenzy and various forums are now overflowing with those who have been counting down to the new map that will be released on Thursday next week, instead.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2

