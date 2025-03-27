Activision announces changes to Call of Duty League map pool heading into Major III

HQ

Ahead of the 2025 season, Activision announced the maps and modes for the Call of Duty League campaign. Now that we're around halfway through this year's events, a change to the map pools has been announced.

This all revolves around the Search & Destroy element of each match, with Skyline and Vault both being removed in favour of Rewind and Dealership being introduced.

It's very likely that these changes will now apply for the rest of the 2025 season, so expect to see your favourite teams and players battling it out in some new locations while the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 era of the CDL continues.