Action-RPG Stray Blade will now slice onto PC and consoles next year

HQ

The 505 Games Showcase has just concluded and with that now in the books, we have a few different new games to keep an eye out for over the next year or two. At that very show, the second game that took the spotlight was the Point Blank Games-developed action-RPG Stray Blade, a title that will see players heading into a mysterious world in a bid to explore its forgotten lost ruins.

The storyline revolves around players suiting up as an anthropologist, who upon discovering a forgotten land, was killed by its discovery. It's here, after a little time, that you are resurrected and given a chance to explore the once forgotten ruins of this lost civilization. Of course, with such a momentous task at hand, you won't be alone in this journey, as Stray Blade features a trusty companion called Boji, a cat-like creature that can help out in combat, and will guide you on your journey.

As this is an action-RPG, there will be plenty of combat to keep an eye out for. Following the re-discovery of this ancient land, a group of bandits have come in search of riches as well, and it's these chaps that will pose the most significant threat to you along your journey, more so when factoring in the ever-changing world aspect of gameplay.

That's right, the biggest nifty factor of Stray Blade will be that the world will change with time, meaning a bandit camp may once be clear, but upon returning, be packed with a troupe of better equipped, deadlier fighters.

With plenty of customisation also available, including the ability to switch out and master different weapons types whenever you please, and also the ability to change the appearance of your armour when it suits you, there's a lot to look forward to in Stray Blade. Unfortunately, we won't be able to dive into it this year as release is planned for 2023 now, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. There will be a beta sometime before this, but we're waiting on confirmation on when exactly this will be.