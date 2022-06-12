Action-packed adventure Ravenlok announced

HQ

From developer Cococumber, who previously made Echo Generation, comes a new adventure called Ravenlok. We will follow a young girl's journey to fulfil a dangerous prophecy and it will be an action-packed adventure full of magic, various creatures, cacti and giant cats among other things.

Ravenlok will be released for Xbox consoles, Xbox Game Pass, PC and Epic Games Store sometime in 2023, no exact date has been set at the time of writing.