Action-adventure Resolutiion's release date confirmed

Do you like fast-paced games with hyper-chaotic combat? If so, the German developer Monolith of Minds might have something for you.

The studio is working on an action-adventure indie called Resolutiion which features fast-paced gameplay, accompanied by about 20 hours playtime and punishing combat mechanics. You play as an old killer who escorts a curious AI, go into a gritty cyberpunk world, in which layered story and the dark truth are waiting to be discovered.

"The players can explore a fractured future, gathering weird weapons and stories, to piece together the past: a friend betrayed, a family broken, worlds at war." The introduction onSteam writes, "To solve the mystery of the Cradles take on a multi-cultural-mashup of cynical gods, emotional machines, zealots, luddites, and furry critters in a world that doesn't care if it confuses or kills you — oh hey, a kitty!"

Resolutiion is going to be released on PC and Switch on May 28. You can find the trailer and screenshots below.

Are you intrigued?

You watching Advertisements

Thanks Gematsu.