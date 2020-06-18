Cookies

Othercide

Action title Othercide to release in July

The tactical action title Othercide will land on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in July. A Switch version has also been confirmed, but it will come at a later date.

Today we found out when the highly stylized strategy game Othercide will launch. Lightbulb Crew will release its next project on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on July 28. Additionally, you can expect to play the game on Nintendo Switch at a later date "this summer". The publisher Focus Home Interactive describes Othercide as a tactical Roguelike experience, where players have to sacrifice their wounded troops so that other units can dive into subsequent battles. In this dark world plagued by suffering and nightmares, we are fighting against "humanity's sins" in turn-based battles. There is also a new trailer for your viewing pleasure further below:

