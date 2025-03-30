Action star Richard Norton has died

HQ

The Australian martial arts legend and Hollywood icon Richard Norton has passed away at the age of 75. The news was announced by his wife, Judy Green, in a social media post.

Norton was a well-known name in the action film world, appearing in over 80 productions, often starring alongside legends like Chuck Norris and Jackie Chan. In the latter part of his career, he also trained fellow actors and assisted with fight choreography on major films such as Mad Max: Fury Road and Suicide Squad.

He was a man who truly knew how to deliver a beating, with deep expertise in multiple martial arts, including a 10th dan black belt in Zen Do Kai and a 6th dan black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He also worked as a bodyguard on various occasions for stars like ABBA, David Bowie, and Paul McCartney.

Several prominent figures in the industry have expressed their sorrow over Norton's passing, including Robert Patrick, who described him as an "outstanding individual" and highlighted his influence within the martial arts community.

Rest in peace.