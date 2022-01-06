Cookies

Nobody Saves the World

Action RPG Nobody Saves the World release date confirmed

It's coming to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.

HQ

Nobody Saves the World has its release date confirmed. This action RPG adventure is going to launch on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on January 18, developer Drinkbox Studios announced.

In Nobody Saves the World, player literally is a featureless nobody. However, you'll be able to transform into more than 15 different forms from slug to dragon, with a varied of abilities to mix and match in unexpected ways...You're THAT nobody who's gonna save the world.

The key features can be found below, via Steam:


  • Transform into MANY FORMS: Unlock 15+ distinct Forms, from Rat to Rogue to Robot, each with its own unique gameplay mechanics.

  • Mix & Match ABILITIES: Combine over 80 Form abilities to create powerful customized builds. Play as an Egg that can leave a trail of slime and shoot fireballs!!! We can't stop you!

  • Unconventional QUESTS: Help the strange inhabitants of this world deal with their troubles. Each Form also has its own set of quests, which you can complete in creative ways.

  • Evolving Dungeons: As you become stronger, procedurally generated dungeons increase in difficulty and complexity to keep you on your toes.

  • Online Co-op: Invite a friend to play through all, or part, of your adventure together!

  • New Game+: Put your Forms and abilities to the test against leveled-up enemies and dungeons with remixed difficulty modifiers.

  • Awesome Soundtrack: New original music by acclaimed composer Jim Guthrie.

  • More to come! Stay tuned...

Are you looking forward to this game?

HQ

