Action RPG Hellpoint is finally coming to Switch next month

One can say, Hellpoint for Nintendo Switch has already been through a lot even before its launch. The game itself was delayed due to Covid-19 last April, and re-scheduled to release in Q2 2020. Then, back in July 30, it did launch on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, but the Switch version was once again pushed back because the team "need more time to polish the title".

We've been waiting since then, and now finally it's time. Hellpoint will be available on Nintendo Switch on February 25, featuring online co-op. Besides, "Physical & Signature Editions to be out on Feb 26 for Switch & PS4", developer Cradle Games and publisher tinyBuild just announced.

If you're interested in getting a physical copy, you can pre-order from here.

A Switch gameplay trailer has also been released alongside the announcement, check below: