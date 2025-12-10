Action-packed Terminator 2D: No Fate gameplay shown in the launch trailer

HQ

It's not just The Game Awards we have to look forward to on Friday, as one of the last releases of the year is also coming out, namely the incredibly beautiful Terminator 2D: No Fate (which was recently delayed by a few weeks). Instead of trying its luck with light guns, first-person action, and the like, this is a distinctly retro-inspired action game designed to look like we remember games looking on the Mega Drive and Super Nintendo.

Here, we get to play both Sarah Connor and T-800 and assist them in the fight to destroy Skynet before the nuclear war that will wipe us all out begins, as well as lead the future resistance movement as John Connor. The gameplay looks extremely varied, and we think we can see obvious inspiration from Contra III (Super Probotector in Europe), and there are definitely worse role models than that.

The launch trailer for the game has now been released, and you can find it below. It will be available on December 12 for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox. We will of course be reviewing it.