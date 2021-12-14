Action packed teaser from The Book of Boba Fett

HQ

It's actually only two weeks to go until the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+, in which we'll see the most famous bounty hunter of the Star Wars universe try to establish a new syndicate. Today, we have a new 30 second long teaser to show, which is more action packed than previous ones, and also demonstrates battles on a larger scale.

You can check the trailer out below, consider it great spent 30 seconds!