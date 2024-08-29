English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Mafia Wars

Action and intrigue come to Rome in Mafia Wars

A rogue detective tries his best to stop a massive drug plot in this new action film.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

The latest outing from Saban Films and The Motus Studios, Mafia Wars sees stars Tom Welling and Cam Gigandet on opposite sides of a violent drug war playing out across Rome.

Released from jail in Italy after his bail is posted, Welling's rogue detective is tasked with going undercover in Gigandet's drug operation in order to stop his plans from coming to fruition - and to earn his true freedom and ticket out of the country in the process.

HQ

Blood for blood and bullets for bombs, this looks like an adrenaline-packed extravaganza for fans of gritty, tough, modern action films.

Mafia Wars

Related texts



Loading next content