Action and intrigue come to Rome in Mafia Wars

The latest outing from Saban Films and The Motus Studios, Mafia Wars sees stars Tom Welling and Cam Gigandet on opposite sides of a violent drug war playing out across Rome.

Released from jail in Italy after his bail is posted, Welling's rogue detective is tasked with going undercover in Gigandet's drug operation in order to stop his plans from coming to fruition - and to earn his true freedom and ticket out of the country in the process.

Blood for blood and bullets for bombs, this looks like an adrenaline-packed extravaganza for fans of gritty, tough, modern action films.