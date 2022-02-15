Action adventure VR game Tentacular announced, expected to land on Oculus Quest and Steam VR

Scheduled to launch in spring 2022, developer Firepunchd and publisher Devolver Digital have announced Tentacular, a brand new VR action title that lets you play as "a gigantic but good-hearted tentacled beast" who tries to "unravel the secrets of your mysterious origin while working as the world's strongest handyman". In Tentacular, you're going to help your human friends on an island called La Kalma with your fully physics-based tentacles to take on 50+ puzzle and action levels in a in a constantly expanding sandbox world.

Tentacular is expected to land on Oculus Quest and Steam VR, and the specific release date hasn't been confirmed yet. You can check the official website for more details.