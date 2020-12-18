Action adventure Olija is set to sail in January 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Olija is an action adventure developed by Kyoto-based Skeleton Crew Studio, and was revealed on Devolver Direct stream for the first time back in July. It tells about a story of some ill-fated man named Faraday, who encountered a shipwreck accident and got trapped on a mysterious country. Playing as him, now you're trying to find your way home. We were told the game was coming out in 2020, but as we all know, that didn't happen.

Now, Skeleton Crew Studio and publisher Devolver Digital have announced that Olija is re-scheduled to launch on January 28, 2021. The game will land on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.

If you'd like to know more details about Olija, you can check its official website. Below you can find the PS4 release date trailer, and there's a free demo on Steam right now.