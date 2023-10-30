Acquisition analyst: Expect more mergers and acquisitions

HQ

The ink from the deal has barely dried from Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which is easily the largest acquisition we have seen in the gaming industry yet. But it is far from the last if we are to believe acquisition analyst Michael Metzger from the investment bank Drake Star.

On the contrary, he believes that we are now entering a period of more acquisitions where "coming year" will offer a lot of consollidation. He tells Axios:

"Based on our discussions with many of the top gaming companies in the last weeks, we expect the deal volume to increase steadily over the next year."

He believes Embracer will continue to sell off assets, while he expects Take-Two, Sony and Tencent in particular to be eager to buy. In addition, we know from last month's leaks that Microsoft was previously interested in buying Bungie, Sega, Square Enix and IO Interactive. In short, it sounds like the giants of the gaming world will continue to grow even in the near future.