Achraf Hakimi denies rape allegations, says he's been falsely accused

Achraf Hakimi, sixth place in Ballon d'Or for his defensive work at Paris Saint-Germain, has spoken after being invicted by the prosecutor's office for rape. He was accused of rape by a 24-year-old woman in February 2023. Last August, Nanterre' prosecution asked the Moroccan footballer to be brought before a criminal court. If they find there's enough evidence to try him in a criminal case, he could face 15 years in prison.

On a recently published interview on Clique, Hakimi once again denies the allegations, and says he is victims of lies and a scheme to blackmail him. The woman, after meeting on Instagram, says Hakimi began kissing and touching her without consent, and forced her to have sex.

Hakimi, who got diverced from actress Hiba Abouk shortly after he was accused in February 2023, said that it is very hard for him. "It hurts my family, my children, who are young and don't know what the Internet or reading is. I know that at some point in their lives they will read things, and for me, seeing that something about their father has been written and on top of that it's a lie is not in good taste, and the truth is I don't wish it on them".

Hakimi says he trusts justice and has collaborated with the police, unlike the accuser, and laments how the press speaks without knowing and are damaging his dignity, claiming he is being falsely accused. "I think there are a lot of people in the world of football who take advantage of us. And if you don't have people around you, these things happen to you. Now my circle is so small that I don't let anyone in there."