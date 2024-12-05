Acer's Swift 14 AI claims to be the "most intelligent Windows PC ever"

HQ

Now that artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly commonplace and integrated in almost everything we do, we're seeing a lot of technology makers suggesting that AI enables their devices to be the smartest to date. The latest to make this claim is Acer, as their Swift 14 AI laptop uses Copilot AI to become the "most intelligent Windows PC ever", something that we have put to the test in the latest episode of Quick Look.

This laptop is powered by a Snapdragon X Series chip and has a 14.5" 2.5K touchscreen display, as well as a 26-hour battery and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. It weighs only 1.36kg, and can use its Copilot elements to help research, connect, and even create when using various apps.

To see what we thought of the Swift 14 AI, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts.