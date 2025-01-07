English
Acer's Predator Helios laptops get AI upgrade

Plus a new monitor from the company has been announced as part of CES.

To build on its many CES announcements this year, Acer has revealed that its flagship gaming laptop, the Predator Helios, is soon set to be enhanced with a new model that offers tons of AI enhancements.

It's known as the Predator Helios AI and it comes in a 16" and an 18" variant. The models are all powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs that pave the way to DLSS 4 support, plus up to 64GB of memory and 4TB of PCIe Gen 5 storage. They also come with 6th Gen AeroBlade metal fans to boost air flow by 20% and improve cooling and MagKey 4.0 mechanical switches for a tactile feel. In terms of display, the 18" model will use a 4K MiniLED WXQGA panel that clocks 120Hz and has up to 1000 nits brightness and dual-mode capability enabling a switch to FHD resolution at 240Hz. The 16" variant will utilise a WXQGA OLED panel at 2560x1600 resolution that reaches as high as 240Hz.

In a similar manner, Acer also lifted the curtain on the Predator Helios Neo 16S AI, which is a device that features many familiar but less powerful elements albeit in a thinner chassis.

For these three gadgets, the release date and pricing is as follows:


  • Predator Helios 16 AI - $2,299.99/€2,799 with release planned for June

  • Predator Helios 18 AI - $2,999.99/€3,699 with release set for April

  • Predator Helios Neo 16S AI - $1,699.99/€2,399 and coming in May

Likewise, Acer also presented to the world its latest Predator monitor, which is a 5K powerhouse known as the Predator XB323QX. It offers a 31.5" panel that is 5K rated with a 144HZ refresh rate, 0.5 ms response time, has the ability to switch to a WQHD 2560x1440 resolution clocks 288Hz and all with 95% DCI-P3 and 99% sRGB colour gamut. It's fitted with two DisplayPort 1.4 ports and two HDMI 2.1s. No information on the monitor's release date or price has been affirmed.

Acer's Predator Helios laptops get AI upgrade


