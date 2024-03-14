Acer's new Predator Helios 18 is stalking its prey in the gaming laptop market

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
Gaming laptops are often going for less flashing colours and bright lights nowadays. It seems a thing of the 2010s to point out that a laptop is for gamers primarily, as it seems like almost outing oneself in public when you whip one of those bad boys out.
However, Acer has taken a step back in time with its Predator Helios 18 to those days. The laptop doesn't scream gaming, but its exterior comes with a lot of handy features for a gamer, such as the ability to pop the back of the laptop out for better exhaust.
There's also a nifty new design and plenty more to like, so if you want our full thoughts check out our Quick Look here: