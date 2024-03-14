Acer's new Predator Helios 18 is stalking its prey in the gaming laptop market

HQ

Gaming laptops are often going for less flashing colours and bright lights nowadays. It seems a thing of the 2010s to point out that a laptop is for gamers primarily, as it seems like almost outing oneself in public when you whip one of those bad boys out.

However, Acer has taken a step back in time with its Predator Helios 18 to those days. The laptop doesn't scream gaming, but its exterior comes with a lot of handy features for a gamer, such as the ability to pop the back of the laptop out for better exhaust.

There's also a nifty new design and plenty more to like, so if you want our full thoughts check out our Quick Look here: