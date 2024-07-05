Acer's latest Vero projector has a dedicated Football Mode

HQ

It's getting down to crunch time in the Euro 2024 tournament, as only eight teams remain, with two being eliminated today, and two more being eliminated tomorrow. If you've been following the tournament and are looking for a companion device to up your viewing game heading into the last slate of matches, we may just have the perfect option.

Known as the Acer Vero HL6810ATV, this device is a 4K UHD-enabled projector that uses a 4,000 lumens laser/LED hybrid lighting system to deliver crisp visuals, and even comes with a dedicated Football Mode that "enhances the colours to clearly show all the action."

To learn more about the projector, you can check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about the gadget.