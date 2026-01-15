Acer updates gaming laptops with new Intel processors

HQ

Acer has used CES 2026 to launch updated versions of their gaming laptop series Predator and Nitro, along with a number of additional updates and naturally lots of AI support.

The three main models were

-Predator Helios Neo 16S AI

- Acer Nitro V 16 AI

- Acer Nitro V 16S AI

Predator Helios Neo 16S AI has up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 386H and NVIDIA RTX 5070 that supports Nvidia's new DLSS 4.5 upgrade, and is housed inside an 18.9 mm metal chassis made of metal.

The Predator features a 16" 1600p OLED display, 165Hz, 1ms with 100% PCI-D3 coverage.

5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan system with liquid metal thermal paste handles the cooling, while memory is up to 64 GB DDR5 and up to 2 TB of NVMe storage.

The Nitro series is described as offering "a range of performance and portability options for casual gamers and value-conscious users" and sports up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 355 and the same RTX 5070 graphics card, but half the memory but the same storage.

They also announced a slim model with almost the same hardware.

