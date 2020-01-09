LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | AO Tennis 2
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Acer shows us the latest machines in the Concept D series

The 700 and Easel were both at CES this week, and we got to check them out thanks to PR director Manuel Linnig.

There has been a lot of technology on show at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this year, and while we've been there in person we got to check out Acer's offering, seeing a few products in the Concept D range.

These include the Concept D 700 and the Concept D 700 Easel, and Acer PR director Manuel Linnig talked about how these devices are geared towards content creators, comprised of "stylish" machines, as you can see when they're shown off in the video below.

For more on CES stay tuned to Gamereactor, as we're there all week covering all sorts of hardware and devices.

Are you a content creator after a new bit of kit?

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements


Loading next content