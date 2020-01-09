Acer shows us the latest machines in the Concept D series

There has been a lot of technology on show at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this year, and while we've been there in person we got to check out Acer's offering, seeing a few products in the Concept D range.

These include the Concept D 700 and the Concept D 700 Easel, and Acer PR director Manuel Linnig talked about how these devices are geared towards content creators, comprised of "stylish" machines, as you can see when they're shown off in the video below.

