Acer releases new Predator gaming monitors and powerful pre-built Predator Orion desktop PCs

HQ

Based on the new Intel B660 and H670 chipset, Predator Orion 5000 and 3000 series computers are releasing shortly. Both have had an overhaul to their cases with dark tinted glass, metal and mesh..

Predator Orion 5000 uses a 12th Gen Intel i7 CPU, has up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, 2TB PCIe 4.0 and 64 GB DDR5 4000Mhz memory, with the Predator Orion 3000 having up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 and 64GB 3200 Mhz DDR4 memory. Both come with Windows 11. The 5000 model also has ARGB, Wi-Fi 6E and up to 240mm AIO.

For monitors, the 4K X32 and X32P uses 32" IPS panels with HDR1000, 576 MiniLED zones and 160/165Hz refresh rate, Delta E Nvidia G-Sync. The Predator CG48 on the other hand, serves up a 48" AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, 4K OLED 138 Hz panel, HDR10, 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut and the response time goes all the way down to 0.1ms.