Acer Predator Triton 14 AI (2025)

I recently wrote a review of Asus' latest ProArt 16" workstation laptop and concluded that, despite a few hiccups here and there, Windows-based MacBook Pro alternatives are gaining momentum right now. Who would have thought that an even more capable alternative would come from Acer's gaming-focused Predator line, and from a Triton...

Yes, the Acer Predator Triton 14 AI (yes, it's actually called "AI", which is cringe-worthy) is actually one of the biggest surprises of the year, representing a quantum leap forward for Acer's laptop design and the way performance, battery life, and meaningful features are balanced.

So yes, this is going to be a bit of a love letter, but before we get that far, let's take a look at the specifications:



Intel Core Ultra 9 288V



Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 (up to 110W TDP)



Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X RAM



Up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD



14.5" OLED WQXGA+ (2880×1800), 120Hz, 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage with touch support



One could easily say that these specifications are in themselves a kind of cheat code, a shortcut to "the final boss", but that would be to undermine all the other aspects of a normal, semi-pro, semi-gaming-pro laptop experience. But to briefly touch on these fundamental aspects of use, they are incredibly powerful. First and foremost, Acer has almost abandoned, or forgotten, that it is usually a bastion of the condescending design philosophy that makes everything gaming-related the most cringe-worthy. No, this is downright tasteful, matte black and anonymous, to the point where, in certain circles, it could be mistaken for a ThinkPad. I'm not saying that all laptops should be identical black boxes, but it's nice to see a gaming laptop that appeals to someone who is... well, grown up.

Add to that a haptic touchpad that has Microsoft Pen Support 2.5 and is framed by two small LED strips so you can better see where it starts and ends, and a keyboard that manages to be both performance-oriented and seriously effective for everyday use.

And then there's the display. We're talking about a 14.5" OLED panel in 1800p, running at 120Hz, with DCI-P3 colour coverage with touch and, incidentally, an anti-reflective coating and Calman-verified. I didn't have the opportunity to perform a NITS brightness test this time around, but that would be the only real complaint here, because my goodness, what a panel, worthy of a MacBook Pro 14, and of course extremely suitable for gaming in every way.

So where are the compromises? Cooling is provided by a vapor chamber that covers both the CPU and GPU and is constructed using Acer's own graphite technology. This works in conjunction with dual 6th generation Aeroblade metal fans and what Acer calls "Vortex Flow". The smart thing here is that you can push the machine quite far before the whole system kicks in, and even though both noise and heat make their presence felt during particularly prolonged workloads and gaming, it's precisely this dual identity that really makes it all work.

Add to that a combat weight that in this configuration is something like 1.6 kilograms, and a battery life that for common tasks is between six and eight hours, and we have something that is close to being without the aforementioned compromises. Okay, and now for the test results:

GeekBench 6:



Single-core: 2799



Multi-core: 11156



Geekbench AI: 6252



3DMark:



Time Spy: 8498



Steel Nomad: 2094



Individual games:



Shadow of the Tomb Raider (1080p, Ultra): 51 fps with Ray Tracing



Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p, Ultra): 131 fps with DLSS and Ray Tracing



I would never claim to go into as much depth as Kim, and my immediate test suite is not as complex, advanced, or diverse. However, I will say that I have been truly blown away by the Triton 14 AI on almost every parameter. Yes, I am aware that many people may be looking for laptops that are easier to upgrade, but as far as I can see, you can only replace the M.2 and Wi-Fi card. That said, this is truly a jack-of-all-trades that impressed me throughout.