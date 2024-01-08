Acer Predator monitors now come with curved OLED and MiniLED displays

HQ

Acer's Predator monitor line is getting four new models, two OLED and two MiniLEDs.

The MiniLED option are the X34, a 34" UWQHD, 180Hz monitor, and the new flagship, Z57, a 57" dual 4K at 120Hz. They both use 2304 zone lightning.

The OLED models are X30 and X34X, both of which operate at UWQHD at 240Hz, 0.01ms.

While the design is interesting, we know very little of price and further specs, and as the monitors are set for release in Q3 this year, we might have to wait half a year for retail prices.