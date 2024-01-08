Acer launches new 3D laptops for both gaming and general entertainment

HQ

SpatialLabs Editions of Acer laptops are already well-known for being able to generate a 3D image from a normal display and without special glasses.

Now the technology has trickled down to the Aspire series, where the new Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition generates stereoscopic 3D images for whatever content you wish to experience or even create as the computer also features AI tools to ease the creative process. It comes with Intel i7-13620H processor and "up to" NVIDIA RTX 4050 mobile GPU. It also contains software that allows for converting CGI and CAD files into 3D, and other select content creation projects in 3D. Depending on SKU, the computers come with up to 32G of DDR5 memory, 2TB storage, HDMI, Thunderbolt and Wi-Fi-6.

On the gaming side of things, Acer is launching Predator SpatialLabs View 27 gaming monitor, that with the help of the SpatialLabs TrueGame software makes your games stand out with "breathtaking 3D realism". It has its own software that allows the user to generate a fully custom experience, however, the one-click solution offered by Acer gives you pre-configured 3D profiles for both classic games and new AAA titles, with more being added each month.

"Acer Immerse Audio complements the sensual 3D experience on the gaming monitor" - which is done via two 2.5 watt speakers that are beamforming using AI, giving you the feeling of using surround sound headphones according to the press release.

The panel can be switched to 4K in 2D, 160Hz refresh rate, Delta E <2, FreeSync and G-Sync compatible.