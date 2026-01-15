Acer launches 1000Hz gaming monitor and new projector

HQ

Acer went to CES 2026 with a large number of new products, and here are some of the more gaming oriented, even if there are many other interesting alternatives too:

The first is the Predator XB273U F6, a 1,000 Hz gaming monitor when at 720p, with 1400p being displayed at 500 Hz. It is IPS 1440p, with 95% DCI-P3 and 350 nits brightness, however price is currently unknown. Pricing is expected to be around 900 Euro.

A 34" X34 F3 model is available that reaches 360 Hz at 3440x1440p, but this is a QD-OLED with 0.03ms response time and AMD FreeSync, 500 nits peak brightness, 99% DCI-P3, and 10-bit colour support, and 5 Watt speakers in the frame. As OLED panels go, the price is still reasonable at 1,200 Euro.

On the projector front, Acer came in hot with the Vero HL1820, 4K HDR, with RGB Laser, giving you 106% BT.2020 colour gamut. However, at 1080p it can do 240 Hz with only 4.2ms response time, making it fully functional for modern gaming, and for more casual use it has a 15 Watt speaker.

For ease of installation and placement it offers 1.6x optical zoom, keystone correction, HV on all 4 corners, and the laser provides up to 30,000 hours of run-time, combined with IP6X rating as it's very resistant to dust finding its way into the electronics, a scourge for all that have tried having a home cinema. The 1,500 Euro projector will come March, while the others will land in Q3.