Acer introduces new AMD graphics cards

Predator BiFrost and Nitro graphic cards now come in RX 7800XT and 7700XT variants. It means up to 16GB memory and next-gen technologies.

Using 60 AMD RDNA 3 compute units and paired with Predator FrostBlade 3.0 fans, the Predator BiFrost AMD Radeon RX 7800XT graphics card offers performance in 1440p and 4K gameplay. The Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7800XT OC graphics card comes with 16 GB of GDDR6 memory and up to 624 Gbps memory bandwidth, with the Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7700XT OC graphics card offering 12 GB of GDDR6 memory and up to 432 Gbps memory bandwidth.

Be it advanced AI technology or ray-tracing accelerators to enable fluid resolution and high-refresh-rate gaming in the most competitive titles, be it gaming or professionals and hobbyists who can also edit, visualize, and create with no restraints with support for accelerated rendering applications, this card will do it. In addition, the new graphics cards include the new AMD encode/decode media engine for a more dynamic range of colours and enhancements when playing or streaming, and supports the DirectX 12 Ultimate API to unleash immersive and lifelike visuals.