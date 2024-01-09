Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Acer introduces new AMD graphics cards

AMD's 7800XT and 7700XT has found its way to Acer graphics cards.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Predator BiFrost and Nitro graphic cards now come in RX 7800XT and 7700XT variants. It means up to 16GB memory and next-gen technologies.

Using 60 AMD RDNA 3 compute units and paired with Predator FrostBlade 3.0 fans, the Predator BiFrost AMD Radeon RX 7800XT graphics card offers performance in 1440p and 4K gameplay. The Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7800XT OC graphics card comes with 16 GB of GDDR6 memory and up to 624 Gbps memory bandwidth, with the Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7700XT OC graphics card offering 12 GB of GDDR6 memory and up to 432 Gbps memory bandwidth.

Be it advanced AI technology or ray-tracing accelerators to enable fluid resolution and high-refresh-rate gaming in the most competitive titles, be it gaming or professionals and hobbyists who can also edit, visualize, and create with no restraints with support for accelerated rendering applications, this card will do it. In addition, the new graphics cards include the new AMD encode/decode media engine for a more dynamic range of colours and enhancements when playing or streaming, and supports the DirectX 12 Ultimate API to unleash immersive and lifelike visuals.


  • Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 7800 XT OC: 669 Euro

  • Nitro Radeon RX 7800 XT OC: 639 Euro

  • Nitro Radeon RX 7700 XT OC: 579 Euro

Acer introduces new AMD graphics cards
Acer introduces new AMD graphics cardsAcer introduces new AMD graphics cards


Loading next content