Acer improves on handheld gaming PC line with two new Nitro Blaze models

As part of CES 2025, Acer has lifted the curtain on a new slate of Nitro Blaze models. These handheld gaming PC gadgets are designed to compete with the likes of the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, MSI Claw, and the likes, and as for what these new models include, they are more powerful gadgets that use the latest AMD CPUs and GPUs.

The two models are known as the Nitro Blaze 8 and Nitro Blaze 11. The naming convention may seem a bit out of order, but it refers to the display size for the gadgets, which clock in at 8.8" and 10.95", respectively, with these panels being 144Hz WQXGA touchscreens too.

Otherwise, underneath the hood, both devices are powered in the same way, with AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processors, 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, up to 2TB of storage, AMD Radeon 780M GPUs that pave the way to Radeon Super Resolution and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution support, with Windows 11 used as default too.

Both devices even support DTS:X Ultra Audio, have Hall Effect triggers and stricks, a built-in kickstand, a front-facing camera, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options, and several ports that enable connections through USB 4 and USB 3.2.

At the moment, Acer promises that these devices will start at $899/€999 for the Nitro Blaze 8 and $1,099/€1,199 for the Nitro Blaze 11 when they debut sometime in Q2.

To add to this, Acer is also set to launch a Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller too, which is designed to have a plug-and-play setup built for mobile gadgets up to 8.3" in size. It uses a USB-C connection, has rubber pads for gripping, 18W passthrough fast-charging, and all for $69.99/€89.99 when it debuts in Q2 as well.