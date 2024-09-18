Acer has crammed an actual laptop CPU in a handheld device with its Nitro Blaze 7

HQ

Along with many others, Acer wants to make a presence in the market for handheld PC gaming, and recently introduced the Nitro Blaze 7. Despite the odd naming, it does come with some attention-grabbing specs, especially the use of the 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS, a CPU made for laptops, while the graphics are handled by an AMD 780M that is integrated into the CPU.

You can get up to 2TB of storage and the 16GB of 7500Mhz LPDDR5X memory seems to be standard on all versions, as are two USB-C ports, a MicroSD slot, and a headphone jack. The battery is rated for 50Whr.

While taking full advantage of modern AMD upscaling, you will be playing on a 7" HD, 500 nits, 144Hz IPS touch display, with all interactions taking place via the Acer Gamer Space app that functions as interface on top of Windows 11.

Nitro Blaze 7 comes with actual controllers, featuring a D-pad input, bumpers and Hall Effect triggers, hopefully giving you optimal control as well as ergonomics that enables long play sessions without straining your hands.

It weighs in at 670g, has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. There is currently no official pricing yet, with most analysts hoping for a sub-$800 price tag.